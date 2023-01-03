Rian Johnson considered doing a Muppets-Knives Out crossover

HQ

Now that Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery has been out for a little while, the question of what's next for Rian Johnson's murder mystery series revolving around Daniel Craig's southern detective Benoit Blanc has been posed. We know that the Netflix deal included a third film in this series, so where will this take Mr. Blanc next? Perhaps on a collision course with the Muppets?

As much as that sounds like a truly swell idea, it's one that will probably never come to fruition. As noted by Johnson in a conversation with Netflix Tudum, he stated, "It's a joke that I thought was pretty brilliant, and I ended up really giving [it] some serious thought. As much as I take the murder mystery genre seriously, I take the genre of a Muppet movie seriously."

Johnson then proceeded to explain exactly why the concept wouldn't work by adding, "You can either have a Benoit Blanc mystery that has Muppets in it, but they'll feel out of place. Or you can have a Muppet movie that Benoit Blanc is in, but it'll feel like a Muppet movie."

This wasn't a definitive no however, meaning the door is still open for a crossover, but just don't expect to see Fozzie Bear or Kermit the Frog teaming up with Blanc anytime soon.