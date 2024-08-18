Rian Johnson confirms that shooting on the third Knives Out film has finished

Rian Johnson has confirmed via his X profile that shooting on the latest instalment of the hit Knives Out film franchise has wrapped.

Taking to the social media platform, Johnson praised the cast and crew, calling it a "really special shoot", so it seems that fans of the Knives Out films can look forward to another great mystery outing from the director with confidence.

Wake Up Dead Man, a Knives Out Mystery, is the third instalment in Johnson's murder-mystery film series produced alongside Netflix, which stars Daniel Craig as detective Benoit Blanc. He's not the only big name in this cast, however, with Cailee Spaeny, Josh Brolin, Andrew Scott, and rising star Josh O'Connor of Challengers fame joining.

No official release date for the film has been announced yet, but it's currently slated for 2025.