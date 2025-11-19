Rian Johnson and Daniel Craig are already working on Knives Out 4

HQ

Rian Johnson's Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery might not have had its full release yet, but already the director knows he wants to continue the mysteries and escapades of Benoit Blanc in a fourth instalment.

"Creatively, I feel energized after making this one," Johnson told The Hollywood Reporter recently. "Daniel [Craig] and I are already starting to formulate ... what could the next one be if we do another one?"

"I don't know why I would stop doing it if we could keep making them," he added. Johnson seems to love putting ensemble casts of some of Hollywood's biggest names and rising stars together, and then having them all be suspects for Blanc's latest mystery. It's a formula that has so far only improved, as the reviews for Wake Up Dead Man appear to put it as another hit for Johnson.

With a new Knives Out being formulated right now, it's time for me to get back to hoping that Johnson will do a Muppets Knives Out where Benoit Blanc is the only human. Who would you cast in a fourth film?