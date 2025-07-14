Rian Johnson admits he used to hate the Star Wars prequels

Rian Johnson - the director behind The Last Jedi - now openly admits that he used to be something of a prequel hater. He recalls watching the new Star Wars trilogy during his university years, describing how he and his friends were merciless in their disdain for the films. In an interview, Rian said:

"I was in college when the prequels came out. My friends and I were Prequel Hate Central. Everyone was ruthless at the time."

However, that critical stance shifted over time. Having gone through the whirlwind of fan backlash himself, Johnson says he eventually gained perspective.

"Now the prequels are embraced. I'm not saying that as a facile, 'Oh, things will flip around in 20 years, you'll see!' It's more that this push and pull, and this hatred to stuff that seems new - this is all part of being a Star Wars fan. Culture-war garbage aside, I think that essential part of it is a healthy part."

He draws parallels between how the prequels were received and the divisive reaction to The Last Jedi, acknowledging that fan culture is deeply complex. According to him, the knee-jerk hostility toward anything unfamiliar is, ironically, a core feature of Star Wars fandom. And even though he dismisses much of the online toxicity as "culture-war garbage," he still believes that the passionate discourse is, in some sense, healthy.

"It never feels good to have anybody coming after you on the internet, and especially coming after you saying things that I very much do not agree with about a thing I made and put a lot of heart and soul into."

So from once being among the most vocal critics of the prequels, Johnson has evolved into someone who sees them as understandable entries in the saga - both narratively and culturally. He openly admits his former bitterness, while also appreciating how time has reshaped how fans view those once-maligned films.