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The Rhythm Paradise/Heaven/Tengoku series can be absolutely brilliant in the way it challenges you with rhythm-based mini games, mainly if you play anew. However, Rhythm Paradise Groove's tricky self challenge as a farewell title for the OG Nintendo Switch was to not only feel like something else in the hands of newcomers, but also to feel complementary for veteran users.

This time around, 15 (!) years after the last new release, Nintendo and Tsunku♂ tried hard to come up with new ideas and ways to play while keeping the minimalistic and hilarious approach to everything (and without messing with the core formula), and they have to be commended for that.

Will that innovative effort be enough to entice long-time players, though? I'd say it will as the quality and value here are some of the best in the series, with the occasional fresh concept surprising you. But if you are a long-time Rhythm player, just expect mostly more of the same. Which I'm sure for many will be enough.

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So, let's talk the old, and then the new.

As it's always been the case, the main "Play Solo" mode in Groove splits into a good number of columns or stages, each one collecting a series of four songs and a final Remix combining their mechanics. The selection of the songs/mini games on offer is very good, and I liked how they introduce the concepts while gradually getting more complicated.

Most of the games can be controlled with a single button, which goes to show how something so simple can become quite a challenge depending on the complexity or syncopation of the track you have to follow to the beat. Also, it is the quintessential way to learn about rhythm: to focus on a single beat.

This has always been the soul of the franchise, and I'd say single-button games here deliver, including the now-classic Slice N Dice Kitchen; Pop, Don't Drop; or Fruit Flex (and some we cannot list today).

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The Remixes are also fantastic, even if they seemed to me a little bit less energetic compared to the old ones. Again, I cannot get into specifics, but Remix 5 and 6, for example, are legendary in my books already.

There's some World Cup flavour to one of the less quirky mini games.

So the traditional Rhythm Paradise experience is more than solid. Now, in terms of the newer ideas, many of the games now include a combination of two buttons. We've seen this in the past, but there's an added emphasis on this "ground-breaking" technique in this game, for instance as you combine sweeping and spinning in the also brilliant Sweeper Star, as you jump on a windshield in Wiper Bosses, or as you control and kick the ball in the so-seasonal Football Dreams (we just loved how the girl dreams out loud here).

And while most of the added difficulty may come from combining two buttons or how obscure/tight the cue signals are, I found freshness in the concept of A for Effort, a smart way to relate 3, 4, and 5-beat patterns to word spelling (not to mention its bizarre presentation).

The 2-button premise is then taken to and evolved in the also-new RPG mode called Beatspell, where you have to press combinations to the beat to complete bars and either hit monsters or protect yourself. While nothing to buy the game for, I think it's an interesting addition and a way to tackle the game in a different tempo.

Pop, Don't Drop, and A for Effort, among our favourites.

Finally, if there's something as brand-new but in a meatier way, it's without a doubt the multiplayer mode. Whereas before you could share single-player games with others, and while the Wii game included a co-op mode, this feels more like a fully-fledged feature. And it's lots of fun and laughter. Listed under the Play with Friends mode, it really gets eccentric and hilarious here if you gather up to four relatives and friends, with 10 dedicated games that evolve in different levels. It really is a selling point, as it makes Rhythm Paradise work as the perfect alternative party game this summer: simple, accessible, and quirky.

And that is precisely what makes Rhythm Paradise special: there's only so much you can do with its premise if you stay minimalistic to the beat, yet it keeps coming up with fascinating ways to play, thus remaining a pretty unique franchise despite its "silly" concepts. It's all about the humour, the music, and the curve balls it throws you to make it harder and harder.

Groove's tracklist feels inspired and the Japanese songs are especially good, though I expect criticism in some countries where localised lyrics were part of the charm. But the game feels as funny as ever, with its cast full of the usual suspects (naturally frogs, robots, aliens, and the occasional hairy onion imported from WarioWare). It might not be peak like 3DS' Megamix with its unbeatable selection and the good 'ol stylus touch controls, but it's the best entry for new-newcomers, provides more ways to play than ever, and introduces the most engaging multiplayer mode so far. Fresh and rhythmic, it's one of the games of the summer and it bids farewell to the Switch with a banger.