Rhythm Heaven Groove introduces a brand-new rhythmic RPG mode on Nintendo Switch 2

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Did you like how Ring Fit Adventure turned your Pilates/indoor workout during the pandemic into a pace-based RPG with all the monsters, magic, treasure chests, and levelling? And are you acquainted with the Crypt of the NecroDancer titles, especially Zelda's Cadence of Hyrule? Well, if you combine the too, you get something similar to what Nintendo just unveiled during its Direct presentation for Rhythm Heaven Groove, the music game that's around the corner (July 2) for the Switch 2.

Today, Nintendo unveiled a turn-based rhythmic RPG mode in which you and your hero make your way through monsters (and bosses?) by using rhythmic button combinations, be it for attack or defence. The mode was hidden until now as all we'd seen from the game reminded us of the previous four iterations, but this will for sure add some new role-playing flavour to the traditional songs/mini-games.

Did you expect this surprise release for Rhythm Heaven Groove?