Rhythm game Fuser is now available for pre-order

Harmonix's new project Fuser is now available to pre-order and a new edition, namely the VIP Edition, has been announced.
Fuser, the upcoming music game being developed by Rock Band developer Harmonix, is available for pre-order right now. For those who pre-order, three bonus DLC tracks will be added, such as Dua Lipa's "New Rules", Khalid's "Young Dumb & Broke" and The Killers' "Mr. Brightside. "
The VIP Edition, which is only available through digital purchase, will release at the same time as Fuser's standard edition this fall, and it includes the rights for the first 25 DLC tracks, the Shatterfall Stage Video Pack containing three video wall themes for your performances, as well as three outfits for your Avatar DJ: the Fuser Fest outfit, the Remix Runner outfit and the exclusive Gilded Rabbit Helmet.
Fuser is a truly innovative music game, which allows players to experience a real DJ life by remixing popular songs. The launch is expected on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and Windows PC this autumn.
So far, 34 of the more than 100 songs included have been announced, which are:
50 Cent "In Da Club"
Armin van Buuren "Blah Blah Blah"
Billie Eilish "bad guy"
Blue Öyster Cult "(Don't Fear) The Reaper"
Brad Paisley "Mud On The Tires"
Cardi B "Bodak Yellow"
Carly Rae Jepsen "Call Me Maybe"
The Chainsmokers ft. Daya "Don't Let Me Down"
The Clash "Rock the Casbah"
Coldplay "Clocks"
DMX "X Gon' Give It to Ya"
Dua Lipa "Don't Start Now"
Fatboy Slim "The Rockafeller Skank"
Grand Master Melle Mel "The Message (2012)"
Imagine Dragons "Thunder"
J. Balvin & Willy William "Mi Gente"
Jonas Brothers "Sucker"
Lady Gaga "Born This Way"
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus "Old Town Road (Remix)"
Lizzo "Good As Hell"
LMFAO ft. Lauren Bennett & GoonRock "Party Rock Anthem"
Macklemore & Ryan Lewis ft. Wanz "Thrift Shop"
Meghan Trainor "Me Too"
Migos "Stir Fry"
Nelly "Hot In Herre"
Panic! At The Disco "High Hopes"
Pitbull ft. Ne-Yo, Afrojack & Nayer "Give Me Everything"
Post Malone "Better Now"
Sia ft. Sean Paul "Cheap Thrills"
Smash Mouth "All Star"
Twenty One Pilots "Stressed Out"
Warren G & Nate Dogg "Regulate"
Whitney Houston "I Wanna Dance With Somebody (Who Loves Me)"