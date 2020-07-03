Rhythm game Fuser is now available for pre-order

You're watching Advertisements

Fuser, the upcoming music game being developed by Rock Band developer Harmonix, is available for pre-order right now. For those who pre-order, three bonus DLC tracks will be added, such as Dua Lipa's "New Rules", Khalid's "Young Dumb & Broke" and The Killers' "Mr. Brightside. "

The VIP Edition, which is only available through digital purchase, will release at the same time as Fuser's standard edition this fall, and it includes the rights for the first 25 DLC tracks, the Shatterfall Stage Video Pack containing three video wall themes for your performances, as well as three outfits for your Avatar DJ: the Fuser Fest outfit, the Remix Runner outfit and the exclusive Gilded Rabbit Helmet.

Fuser is a truly innovative music game, which allows players to experience a real DJ life by remixing popular songs. The launch is expected on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and Windows PC this autumn.

So far, 34 of the more than 100 songs included have been announced, which are: