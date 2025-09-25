Gamereactor

Rhythm Doctor

Rhythm Doctor leaves Early Access this December, and comes to Xbox

Perhaps the strangest game at Xbox's TGS show also looks like one of the most-interesting left to come this year.

Turns out being a surgeon is as easy as pressing one button. At least, that's the case in Rhythm Doctor, a game that is leaving Early Access after more than four years later in 2025.

As the Rhythm Doctor, you'll heal your patients by using a single button to match the rhythm showed on screen. Rhythm Doctor also teaches you music theory, rhythms, and more in its gameplay, as well as giving you a dose of fun pixel graphics and a prescription of weirdness.

With an overarching, single-player narrative, co-op functionality, a level editor to make your own beats and more, Rhythm Doctor has grown a lot since its Early Access launch. If you want a teaser, check out the trailer below, and keep an eye out for Rhythm Doctor on the 6th of December when it launches in its full version.

