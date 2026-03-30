Rheinmetall CEO sparks backlash after comparing Ukraine drone makers to "housewives"

HQ

A row has erupted after Rheinmetall CEO Armin Papperger dismissed Ukraine's drone industry, comparing its manufacturers to "housewives" making weapons in their kitchens.

In a recent interview, Papperger downplayed Ukrainian drone innovation, contrasting it with major defence firms like Lockheed Martin and General Dynamics. His remarks quickly triggered backlash from Ukrainian officials and on social media, where the hashtag #MadeByHousewives gained traction.

Oleksandr Kamyshin, an adviser to Volodymyr Zelensky, defended the sector, highlighting its effectiveness against Russian forces and stressing the role of both men and women in production. Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko added that Ukrainians "deserve to be heard - and learned from."

Rheinmetall later sought to defuse the situation, stating it had "utmost respect" for Ukraine's efforts in defending itself.