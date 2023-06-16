RGG Summit Fall 2023 announced with more Like a Dragon news

HQ

One of the big surprises during the Xbox Games Showcase was the announcement of Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth, which got a hilarious trailer that seems to indicate that Ichiban Kasuga is going to the US in the next main instalment in the franchise that previously was known as Yakuza.

But this isn't the only up and coming Like a Dragon game, as Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name was revealed during the opening event of Summer Games Fest. So there's plenty to look forward too, but when will we get to know more about all this?

Yesterday, Sega and Ryu ga Gotoku Studio confirmed that we have a RGG Summit Fall 2023 to look forward to, where we can expect a whole lot more information about things to come, and possibly also more games (Judgment 3 perhaps?). While no date has been set, it seems likely it will happen in close proximity to Tokyo Game Show, which means the second half of September.

Thanks, Gematsu.