RGG Studio deletes Yakuza developers who left for Nagoshi Studios from credits

These days you may have seen one of the best opportunities to pick up the full Yakuza series (minus Like a Dragon) at GOG, where it's 70% off. However, if you do get your hands on this bundle, you should know that there's a major change to the games' credits, where many of the games' developers and even the original creator of Yakuza, Toshihiro Nagoshi, have been erased, as this user has discovered on Reddit.

The reason is that both Nagoshi and those developers left Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio to found a new studio (Nagoshi Studios) under the NetEase umbrella, and RGG didn't take kindly to their departure. And in addition to Nagoshi and his team, all members of Lab42, the studio that made the PC versions of Yakuza 0 and Yakuza Kiwami, have also been removed from the credits. Kamurocho does not forgive, but it does forget, it seems.

The issue of properly crediting developers in video games is a constant conflict for workers, with numerous companies criticised for not giving proper credit to creators. There is no real regulation beyond the International Game Developers Association (IDGA) guidelines, which stipulate that anyone who has worked on the development of a game for 30 days or 5% must be credited, have no legal basis, so developers are at the mercy of the studios on this.