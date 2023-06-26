Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Yakuza Kiwami

RGG Studio deletes Yakuza developers who left for Nagoshi Studios from credits

Kamurocho does not forgive betrayal.

These days you may have seen one of the best opportunities to pick up the full Yakuza series (minus Like a Dragon) at GOG, where it's 70% off. However, if you do get your hands on this bundle, you should know that there's a major change to the games' credits, where many of the games' developers and even the original creator of Yakuza, Toshihiro Nagoshi, have been erased, as this user has discovered on Reddit.

The reason is that both Nagoshi and those developers left Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio to found a new studio (Nagoshi Studios) under the NetEase umbrella, and RGG didn't take kindly to their departure. And in addition to Nagoshi and his team, all members of Lab42, the studio that made the PC versions of Yakuza 0 and Yakuza Kiwami, have also been removed from the credits. Kamurocho does not forgive, but it does forget, it seems.

The issue of properly crediting developers in video games is a constant conflict for workers, with numerous companies criticised for not giving proper credit to creators. There is no real regulation beyond the International Game Developers Association (IDGA) guidelines, which stipulate that anyone who has worked on the development of a game for 30 days or 5% must be credited, have no legal basis, so developers are at the mercy of the studios on this.

Yakuza Kiwami

Yakuza KiwamiScore

Yakuza Kiwami
REVIEW. Written by Markus Hirsilä

"In the end Yakuza Kiwami is a Yakuza game: nothing more, and nothing less. It has those same strengths and weaknesses as the rest of the games in the series."

Yakuza Kiwami get its first Xbox One trailer

Yakuza Kiwami get its first Xbox One trailer
NEWS. Written by Jonas Mäki

Last year, Microsoft and Sega announced that the Yakuza series would debut for the Xbox One this year after previously being available only on PlayStation consoles. And...



