RGG Like a Dragon Direct set for next week

HQ

It has become a bit of a theme for publishers and developers to hold digital showcases teasing their upcoming projects. While Sega doesn't do one itself, Sonic the Hedgehog has had shows before, and next week, developer Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio will be holding something similar to talk all about upcoming Like a Dragon projects.

Known as the RGG Like a Dragon Direct, the show will be set for September 20, 2023 at 5:00 BST / 6:00 CEST, and will see the Japanese developer talking about Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name and Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth.

Catch the action at Sega's YouTube and Twitch channels.