Doom 64
Rezzed gets new dates in July after coronavirus delay

The organisers have rescheduled the indie-game focused event for later in the summer.

The organisers of EGX: Rezzed have just announced new dates for the annual event, with the show set to start on July 2 at Tobacco Dock, London.

If you had already purchased a ticket then you'll instantly be granted access to the three-day event, or you can swap them for EGX 2020 tickets later in the year. Furthermore, if you've got concerns about the new dates or anything else you can contact customer services.

It certainly sounds like the organisers are going about things in the right way, and here's hoping the event can go ahead as planned in July because the shadow of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic is no longer looming over us all.

