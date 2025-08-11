Rezvani unveils SUV that shares its name with Batman

HQ

If Batman lived in the mountains or a rural area and had to deal with poor road conditions as much as the Joker and the other villains, what would he drive? Perhaps a car that shares the same namesake.

Automotive maker Rezvani has revealed a new model that is known as the Dark Knight and which is an SUV that offers supercar-levels of performance. It is powered by an 800 horsepower twin turbo V8 that is capable of going from 0-60 mph in as little as 3.0 seconds, on top of boasting all-wheel drive, and even having an optional bulletproof package, perfect for the Caped Crusader and his endeavours.

It also has a bespoke interior designed to seat four or five passengers that can be customised in a variety of colour options, and there's also a slate of other "military" options that can be added. These include; a smoke screen, underside explosive protection, runflat tyres, thermal night vision, electromagnetic pulse protection, explosive device detection, electrified door handles, gas masks, blinding lights, and a pepper spray dispenser.

Only 100 versions of the Rezvani Dark Knight will be built.

