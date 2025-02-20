Rextro the Dinosaur will appear in Yooka-Replaylee

HQ

Only recently we reported on the news that Shovel Knight will be making an appearance in Yooka-Replaylee. It turns out that won't be the only character to pop up in the upcoming game, as now Playtonic has affirmed that Rextro the Dinosaur will also be present.

We're told that the prehistoric pixel protagonist will be available to play as in the game across eight upgraded arcade machines. These will offer new platforming challenges where the aim is to defeat Megabyte enemies, collect medals, and ultimately to exchange these medals for Pagies.

While it is still very unclear as to when we'll get to play Yooka-Replaylee and these Rextro levels, as the game still does not have a release date, you can check out the Rextro trailer below for a glimpse of what the dino will bring to the table in its adventures in the wider title.