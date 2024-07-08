Rewrite Kurosaki Ichigo story with Bleach: Rebirth of Souls

Bleach is one of the most popular and beloved shonen anime for fans around the world. The story of how high school student Ichigo Kurosaki became a Shinigami and fought the Hollows to save the Soul Society was followed massively for years until its conclusion in 2012, although the sequel series Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War is currently airing.

In video games its journey was shorter, with the latest instalment Bleach: Brave Souls released for iOS and Android in 2015. But now expect to see a revival in style, bringing the original work to a new audience thanks to Bandai Namco Europe's announcement of Bleach: Rebirth of Souls. It is an adventure from the early history of the manganime in which we can relive (or rewrite) the story of Ichigo and his friends and adversaries in the War of Souls Society. The game, developed by Tamsoft Corporation, with Takeharu Ishimoto as the soundtrack composer, will be available for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox X|S Series and PC.

You can watch the teaser trailer below.

HQ

Ready to summon your katana's bankai again with Bleach: Rebirth of Souls?