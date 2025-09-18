Rewrite English football history in Sumo Sheffield's Nutmeg!

One of the new game announcements at the Convergence Games Showcase this evening came from Sumo Sheffield, as the developer presented to the world its take on card-based retro football management.

Known as Nutmeg!, this is a project where players will be tasked with rewriting English football history all by managing some of their favourite teams throughout a 20-year-span in the 80s and 90s. The aim is to start in Division Four and to help the team get promoted time-and-time-again, all with the end goal of challenging at the pinnacle of the sport.

The gameplay is structured in such a way that half of the action involves a more simulated element where you need to set training schedules, arrange player transfers, speak with the media, adjust ticket prices, and so forth. This is then accommodated by on-the-pitch action that comes in the form of intense card battles where you have to outwit your opponent to see results on the pitch.

The game was first conceived by members of publisher Secret Mode and the Sumo Digital Academy, who after impressing with the idea, were brought into Sumo Sheffield to bring the game to life in full. There is no exact date in mind as of yet for launch, but we are told that it'll be sometime in 2026.

Check out the announcement trailer below.