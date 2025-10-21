Revolutionary 'Wenger Law' could be approved soon, and would change the meaning of off-side in football

HQ

The 'Wenger Law', named after the former Arsenal coach who became Director of Global Football Development at FIFA, could be getting close of being approved. This rule would change the off-side rule in football as we know it today, favouring a more offensive style of play. With this rule, an attacker player would only be offside if his whole body is ahead of the line of the last defender. Even if his shoulder, his leg, half his body or his left toe is ahead, he wouldn't be offside.

The main goal of this rule is to eliminate controversies about goals ruled out by milimeters, which has increased since VAR was implemented in football a few years ago, which leads to very frustrating moments. This would force some teams to redevelop new strategies, as many often use to to haver the defenders very far from the goal to difficult the opposite side to be onside on their attacks.

According to retired Spanish referee Iturralde González (via AS), the law will be discussed at the IFAB annual meeting in November, attended by 23 players and 11 referees under Wenger's leadership. If approved, it will be forwarded to the general assembly scheduled for February, and he adds that usually 95% of projects moved to the general assembly are approved.

If this rule is approved and implemented before next World Cup next summer, many experienced coaches would need to think new tactics, specially for defenders. More goals would be scored, favouring a more aggressive playstile, perhaps more attractive for the spectators. Do you think the Wenger Law would be beneficial for football?