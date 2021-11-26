Revolución: A Far Cry Story offers a behind-the-scenes look at Far Cry 6

HQ

A new documentary has just been released that gives an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at the development of Far Cry 6. Revolución: A Far Cry Story is available now on gTV's YouTube channel, and it includes interviews with the people who brought the game to life. This, of course, includes Giancarlo Esposito, who played the game's villain Antón Castillo.

"It was thrilling to launch a massive game to millions of people around the world, but we had no idea, when we started development, that we would be shipping a game during a pandemic, and it changed everything," says Navid Khavari, Narrative Director at Ubisoft Toronto. "We went from thriving in the buzz of a state-of-the-art studio in Toronto to finding solutions to unique problems we never thought we'd face, in the quiet of our homes. Watching this back, it was great to be able to come together in what was a personal project for all of us."

If you're interested in picking Far Cry 6 up, it's now available for 20% off on the Ubisoft Store as part of its Black Friday sale. This deal will end, though, on December 1.

You can take a look at the trailer for the documentary in the video above.