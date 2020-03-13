Revised boss battles shown in latest Persona 5 Royal trailer

Persona 5 Royal will be released in Europe in about two and a half weeks, and fans of extravagant Japanese RPGs can certainly look forward to its return, and with a new localized trailer (available with German, Spanish, French, Italian and of course English subtitles), the developer once again has reminded us about the game's upcoming Royal release on PS4.

In the most recent video, we get a short glimpse at the revised boss battles that will surely surprise returning fans as well as challenging newcomers. The material may contain soft spoilers for the base game, though, so proceed with caution.