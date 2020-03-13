LIVE

You watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Live broadcast
Advertisements
logo hd live | Dead or School
Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Front page
news
Persona 5 Royal

Revised boss battles shown in latest Persona 5 Royal trailer

With just a few days left until the Phantom Thieves return for another round, we take a look some of the new-look boss battles.

Persona 5 Royal will be released in Europe in about two and a half weeks, and fans of extravagant Japanese RPGs can certainly look forward to its return, and with a new localized trailer (available with German, Spanish, French, Italian and of course English subtitles), the developer once again has reminded us about the game's upcoming Royal release on PS4.

In the most recent video, we get a short glimpse at the revised boss battles that will surely surprise returning fans as well as challenging newcomers. The material may contain soft spoilers for the base game, though, so proceed with caution.

You watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements
Persona 5 RoyalPersona 5 Royal

Related texts



Loading next content