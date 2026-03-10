AOC Q27G4ZDR OLED Gaming Monitor

The official price of €379 for the AOC Q27G4ZDR has been its biggest selling point since its announcement. After all, we're talking about a "27-inch" QD-OLED screen with HDR for under 400 euros. How is that possible? Is there a catch? Over the past couple of weeks, we've put it through its paces in various situations at the Gamereactor office, and we can now offer a verdict on its quality and performance for that price.

Before going into detail, I'm going to make a somewhat inventive comparison or analogy. Have you read my review of Resident Evil Requiem for Nintendo Switch 2? Well, AOC has attempted something similar here, even if it might sound strange. Because, in general terms, both trying to simulate a superior experience while taking their limitations into account and carefully choosing their sacrifices. In the case of the video game, to work and look great on a small, portable console. In the case of the monitor, to maintain such a promotional price.

The first benefits, and the first sacrifices, are noticeable when you take the screen out of the box. It's a very simple and quick assembly, although the typical AOC rear finishes already make the product range clear. When you assemble it, it's a bit deceiving, because from the front it gives a much thinner impression than it actually is: looking at the back reveals a lot of glute hard work at the gym. If you don't mind, that's fine. But if your desk is against the wall, this separation can make it feel like it's closing in on you. And if it's freestanding with nothing around it, it's obviously not the most aesthetically pleasing option available.

When you turn on the screen, you also notice the bright OLED touch that is so characteristic of this technology. At the same time, two of its main problems become apparent.

The biggest of these is the thick bezel surrounding the image (see the attached photo for reference). If I wrote "27 inches" in quotation marks earlier, it's because we're actually looking at a 26.5" screen, which, although accurately described on the box, is a little misleading in the model reference. But if you also realise that those 26.5 inches are contained in what looks like a 27-inch panel, only with a black border that reduces the actual visible area, then it feels a bit wrong. This is undoubtedly one of the most obvious sacrifices made to save costs.

The other minor issue is not so significant, and it may be because I am used to IPS monitors sans the glossy finish, but this is a very reflective OLED screen. The truth is that the same manufacturer has in its top-of-the-range AGON an OLED like the AG456UCZD, with a matte finish that does not reflect anything, so I understand that it is also a question of designing a temptingly affordable monitor. In the same photo, you can see how much I am reflected, and when you sit down to work before turning on the screen, it produces an unsettling Black Mirror effect.

But the truth is that it performs quite well for that price! This AOC Q27G4ZDR knows how to take advantage of its features to offer a sharp and smooth image, a fast response and very decent colours. I was particularly surprised by how pleasant the text is (much better than I expected in terms of fonts for reading) and the harmless brightness. If your environment is relatively dark, it will work great for gaming, as you eliminate reflections and don't need the maximum possible brightness.

The black frame and reflection are off-putting, but the AOC Q27G4ZDR offers you 2560x1440 (QHD) and 240 Hz OLED for less than €400...

In fact, that's another of its hidden shortcomings: if your environment is bright and/or you want to get the most nits out of HDR, then neither the monitor nor the range is what you're looking for. Simply by testing the Costa Rica in 4K video (or isn't that the first thing you put on new screens too?), it's clear that both HDR and max. brightness in general are modest and not this screen's strong point. Not even Windows', in any case.

Otherwise, it performed well in the tests. A slight flicker with VRR, a rather archaic interface/menu (something the brand needs to revamp), a slightly forced calibration and, once again, acceptable colour gamut coverage. And plenty of response.

And while I have a verdict, the difficult part is giving this product a numerical rating or score. I might say that the sacrifices are too great for the €460 it originally cost, but honestly, at €379, it's a different story and it hits a sweet spot. Its smooth and fast image outperforms IPS, although it doesn't reach the quality of more expensive OLEDs. It's not the prettiest or slimmest monitor, and its black bezel affects uses such as multi-screen or triple monitor sim-racing. But if you're looking for an affordable upgrade to replace your old IPS monitor, if you don't work with colours professionally, and if you want it for gaming in a relatively dark room, it's actually a great option for finally making the leap to OLED. That being said: it's tricky to find it available.