Audio-Technica ATH-M50x DJ headphones

The Audio-Technica ATH-M50x headphones have been representing the prestigious Japanese manufacturer's entry-level range for DJs for some time now, from amateur and home DJ use to light professional use. In other words, these headphones are sold to the public at a very competitive price of around £130 and are described by the company itself as "our headphones for studio, gaming and everyday use", and therefore do not come close to Audio-Technica's higher-end monitoring ranges (up to €3,000) nor do they aim to sneak in among the most popular headphones dedicated body and soul to pro DJs, priced at €300 and above (the Pioneer HDJ-X10 and company).

And precisely because they straddle the line, they may find a sweet spot for many.

With the recent announcement of the limited edition Audio-Technica ATH-M50xENSO, and even though the originals are already a few years old, we were able to put them to the test. So, I spent a month listening to music and playing video games, but above all DJing for about 20-30 hours, with these circumaural companions.

The ATH-M50x meet the first three conditions I set for headphones intended for mixing without breaking a sweat. First: they are lightweight (285 grams per unit without cables; in my opinion, they should not exceed 300 g). Second: they are flexible and resistant (although I haven't mistreated them too much, their ear pads, which are interchangeable, are holding up well for now without deteriorating, and their cups can be folded 90º easily, albeit not smoothly, which is ideal if you DJ with monitors with one ear free). Third: their cables are durable (and I say 'cables' because, thankfully, they come with no less than three quality cables: the typical 1.2-metre cable, an alternative 3-metre cable and another coiled cable that varies between the two lengths, all with a safety lock on the unit). Why would I want a three-metre cable? Almost all DJs will ask themselves this question with little answer given their usual distance from the mixer or controller, but in the case of music lovers or studio producers, those three metres can come in handy to reach the sources.

This is an ad:

That said, and before getting into the sound, and more than likely justified by its price, the exterior materials (basic plastics) do not leave a good impression on the eye or to the touch, no matter how well they have performed for me in this relatively short period of time. That said, I expect the ear pads and headband to crack and deteriorate in a few months. And a very personal complaint about comfort, which I don't know if many others have experienced: the headband slides forward, at least on my fortunately well-populated skull. And if you're like me, nodding your head to the beat and shaking your head more prominently when a particularly difficult or energetic part comes on, I recommend that you try them on in a shop before buying them, because you don't want them to slip down over your eyes, miss a mix or, even worse, fall on your equipment.

The Audio-Technica ATH-M50x comes with a handy faux leather carrying pouch... and three cables!

That doesn't mean they aren't comfortable, quite the contrary. Accustomed to headphones with active noise cancellation, such as the JBL Tour One M3 or my good 'ol Sony WH-1000XM3, I find both their lightness and the way they sit on the head very pleasant, and also that, in my opinion, they don't exert too much pressure from the headband and ear cups, gently hugging the head. However, despite not having any additional electronics or batteries, they can get a little warm after the first two hours.

This is an ad:

Last but not least, they sound pretty good for their price. Truthfully, you'll find better results both from Audio-Technica itself (such as the luxury of the open ATH-ADX7000 and its cousins, which will move you to tears) and from the competition, but hardly at this price point. They are good as "my first studio headphones" and also highly recommended as DJ headphones as long as it's not your daily or weekly profession in a club. Why? Because their clarity is above average, because they separate quite well (essential for orienting yourself in your mixes) and because, although they are somewhat coloured with clean but not exaggerated bass (contrary to the legendary Sennheiser HD 25) and somewhat irregular treble, they don't completely kill the mids and vocals. Their frequency response, however, is 15-28,000 Hz, which is a tad limited.

For all these reasons, by now you'll know if they're for you. The Audio-Technica ATH-M50x headphones are still a very good entry-level option for DJs (you shouldn't try anything lower) or for small-scale/amateur productions. Comfortable, clear, practical, perfectly constructed and excellent value for money.

The Audio-Technica ATH-M50x fold and rotate 90° on two axes to accommodate all techniques and styles.