Revered MLB player Rickey Henderson dies aged 65, "the most legendary player in Oakland history"

Rickey Henderson, 10 time All-Star baseball player, passed away on December 20, aged 65. He is considered one of the best baseball players of all time on the left field, as well as one of the better baserunners, holding several MLB records, for career stolen bases, runs, unintentional walks, and leadoff home runs.

He died five days before his 66th birthday of pneumonia, leaving the baseball world in shock. Multiple players and organisations send their condonlences, including Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred.

"For multiple generations of baseball fans, Rickey Henderson was the gold standard of base stealing and lead off hitting. He epitomised speed, power and entertainment in setting the tone at the top of the line-up".

Henderson played in nine teams for 25 seasons, from 1979 to 2003, mainly in Oakland Athletics, although he retired in Los Angeles Dodgers. He won two World Series, with Oakland and Toronto Blue Jays.

Besides those records, he was also the fourth MLB player with more games played. Among other achievements, he was inducted to the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2009, his first year of eligibility. Oakland Athletics remembers him as "undoubtedly the most legendary player in Oakland history and made an indelible mark on generations of A's fans".