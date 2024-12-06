Revenge of the Savage Planet launches in May

Journey to the Savage Planet was a rather unfortunate story. It was a pretty entertaining platform action game with a huge world to explore on an unknown planet. But Google got curious about it and bought up developer Typhoon Studios to bring an updated version of the game exclusively to Stadia for a while.

Shortly thereafter, Google realised that games probably weren't that fun in a business sense after all and closed down all of its development studios, including Typhoon Studios. Since then, the team has instead founded Raccoon Logic and regained the rights to the series and is working on the sequel Revenge of the Savage Planet.

Yesterday, we got a peek at some gameplay including the announcement that the game will be released in May for PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series S/X. Check out this very colourful video below.