Revenge of the Savage Planet launches for Game Pass on day 1

Behind the colorful exterior of Journey to the Savage Planet is a rather tragic story. This extraterrestrial and playful platform action game allowed us to explore a huge world on an unknown planet together with a friend. But rather sadly, there were more than just us gamers who were curious about it. Google took note of the game and bought the developer Typhoon Studios to get an updated version time-exclusive to Stadia.

Shortly after, Google realized that games probably weren't that much fun anyway and laid off all its developers, including the newly purchased Typhoon Studios. Since then, the team has founded Raccoon Logic and managed to get the rights to the series back, and is working on the sequel Revenge of the Savage Planet, which will be released in May.

During Monday night's ID@Xbox Showcase, Microsoft and Raccoon Logic had two surprises in store, announcing firstly that Revenge of the Savage Planet will be included with the Game Pass from the very first day of release, which secondly is apparently May 8.

We also have a brand new trailer for you to enjoy, which you can find below.