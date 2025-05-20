Revenge of the Savage Planet has already surpassed 1 million players

HQ

If you had any doubt that fans enjoy and appreciate the Savage Planet series, the latest announcement from developer Raccoon Logic will put that to rest. As mentioned in a social media post, the very recent Revenge of the Savage Planet has just smashed and overcome a major player milestone figure, as following debuting on PC and consoles on May 8, the game has now been played by more than one million fans.

As further elaborated on in a press release, we're told: "That's a million brave (or wildly unprepared) players exploring deep space and potentially being vaporised in the name of science and/or corporate glory!"

We enjoyed our time in Revenge of the Savage Planet, as our recent review attests, where we state that it's "a really lovely action-adventure with plenty of hidden experiences." Read the full review here.