Reuters and AP journalists who died in Gaza hospital strike were not intentionally targeted

HQ

The latest news on Israel and Palestine . An Israeli strike on a Gaza hospital on Monday claimed the lives of several journalists and civilians. Now, the military insists the reporters were not the intended targets.

"We can confirm that the Reuters and AP journalists were not a target of the strike," military spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Nadav Shoshani told Reuters on Tuesday. Three other journalists were also killed in the strike.

The operation aimed at what officials described as a Hamas observation camera, though the decision-making and approval processes are now under further review. International outcry has grown as protests erupted in Israel and Gaza, calling for immediate ceasefire.

An attack that highlights the risks faced by journalists covering the conflict and the mounting humanitarian toll in densely populated areas. Authorities continue to prepare for expanded military operations, while calls for transparent accountability intensify worldwide.