Returning MultiVersus players will get Jason Vorhees for free

Many people played the MultiVersus beta last year, which was hugely popular. However, interest dropped off relatively quickly, as the beta was pretty lacking of content.

On May 28, it's launch time for the finished game, and now the developers want everyone who played the beta to give the full game a chance. Therefore, they have now presented a really nice bonus for everyone who returns.

Everyone who played the beta will get the Battle Pass from Season One for free - which includes Friday the 13th slayer Jason Vorhees and other cosmetic goodies. And newcomers also have something to look forward to, because by playing the Tutorial you get the Adventure Time character Banana Guard.

We will of course return with a review of the finished game when the time comes.