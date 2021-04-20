Returnal's trophy list has been revealed

You're watching Advertisements

With it being less than a fortnight until its release, the full list of trophies for Returnal have now surfaced online.

There's a total of 31 trophies here with many of them being linked to bosses and events within the game's story. There are a few exceptions to this, however. The Surgical Precision trophy, for example, requires you to perform five Overloads in a row, and Eternal Return simply requires that you die for the very first time. We bet that we're getting that one first!

You can take a look at the full list of trophies here.