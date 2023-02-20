Returnal's launch on PC has been somewhat underwhelming

HQ

Returnal is widely regarded as a great game, even winning the 2022 Game of the Year at last year's BAFTA awards. However, it seems this critical success hasn't translated to a wealth of new players when the game launched for PC.

Returnal's launch weekend, as per SteamDB, achieved under 7,000 concurrent players on Valve's platform, making it the worst launch for a Sony PC port outside of Sackboy: A Big Adventure.

Compared to the numbers shown by other Sony exclusives making the jump to PC, it's clear to see Returnal's lacking performance. For example, God of War managed 74,000 concurrent players at its peak, and Horizon Zero Dawn hit 56,000.

