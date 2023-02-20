Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Returnal

Returnal's launch on PC has been somewhat underwhelming

It hasn't hit the heights of other Sony PC ports.

Returnal is widely regarded as a great game, even winning the 2022 Game of the Year at last year's BAFTA awards. However, it seems this critical success hasn't translated to a wealth of new players when the game launched for PC.

Returnal's launch weekend, as per SteamDB, achieved under 7,000 concurrent players on Valve's platform, making it the worst launch for a Sony PC port outside of Sackboy: A Big Adventure.

Compared to the numbers shown by other Sony exclusives making the jump to PC, it's clear to see Returnal's lacking performance. For example, God of War managed 74,000 concurrent players at its peak, and Horizon Zero Dawn hit 56,000.

Have you checked out Returnal on PC yet? See our review here.

Returnal

