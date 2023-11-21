Returnal's director leaves Housemarque after 14 years

HQ

Harry Krueger might not be a gaming household name, but he is an influential player in the industry. He has been the game director for Housemarque since 2014, and has put in a total of 14 years at the company.

However, Krueger has now decided it is time to leave. In a post on Housemarque's site, he talks about his time with the developer, and shares some optimism for the future.

"During my 14 years at Housemarque, I've been incredibly fortunate to work on one dream project after another, and had the privilege of working alongside some truly talented and wonderful people along the way. It's been an honour to accompany Housemarque on this journey, witnessing our growth from our smaller arcade-inspired titles to the magnificent heights we reached with Returnal. We really shook the pillars of heaven together, and I will forever be proud of all the amazing things we've accomplished as a studio."

"I'm leaving the company with nothing but deep gratitude for the past, and a glowing optimism for the future - with an exciting new project in the works, a fantastic team that's stronger than ever, and the continuous support of Sony and Playstation Studios, I know that Housemarque's brightest chapter has yet to be written."

It does seem like the future looks pretty bright for Housemarque. Previously, we reported that the developer is expanding its workforce, and that it wants to make the most advanced gaming HQ in the Nordic regions.