Returnal wins big at the BAFTA Games Awards

It Takes Two and Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart both also won a couple of awards.
The BAFTA (British Academy of Film and Television Arts) Games Awards concluded last night. It saw a bunch of the most well-received games of the past year celebrated and recognised, with many also winning awards in a variety of categories. With a bountiful list of winners, be sure to see the full list of nominees and victors below:
Animation:
Call of Duty: Vanguard
It Takes Two
Kena: Bridge of Spirits
Life is Strange: True Colors
Psychonauts 2
Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
Artistic Achievement:
The Artful Escape
It Takes Two
Psychonauts 2
Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
Resident Evil Village
Returnal
Audio Achievement:
The Artful Escape
Call of Duty: Vanguard
Deathloop
Halo Infinite
Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy
Returnal
Best Game:
Deathloop
Forza Horizon 5
Inscryption
It Takes Two
Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
Returnal
British Game:
Alba: A Wildlife Adventure
Death's Door
Fights in Tight Spaces
Forza Horizon 5
Overboard!
Sable
Debut Game:
The Artful Escape
Eastward
The Forgotten City
Genesis Noir
Maquette
Toem
Evolving Game:
Among Us
Animal Crossing: New Horizons
Apex Legends
Disco Elysium
Fortnite
No Man's Sky
Family:
Alba: A Wildlife Adventure
Chicory: A Colorful Tale
Forza Horizon 5
Mario Party Superstars
Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
Unpacking
Game Beyond Entertainment:
Alba: A Wildlife Adventure
Before Your Eyes
Chicory: A Colorful Tale
Game Builder Garage
It Takes Two
Psychonauts 2
Game Design:
Deathloop
Forza Horizon 5
Inscryption
It Takes Two
Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
Returnal
Multiplayer:
Back 4 Blood
Call of Duty: Vanguard
Forza Horizon 5
Halo Infinite
Hell Let Loose
It Takes Two
Music:
Deathloop
Far Cry 6
Halo Infinite
Psychonauts 2
Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
Returnal
Narrative:
It Takes Two
Life is Strange: True Colors
Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy
Psychonauts 2
Returnal
Unpacking
Original Property:
Deathloop
Death's Door
Inscryption
It Takes Two
Returnal
Unpacking
Performer in a Leading Role
Ozioma Akagha as Julianna Blake in Deathloop
Jason E Kelley as Colt Vahn in Deathloop
Jennifer Hale as Rivet in Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
Jon McLaren as Star Lord in Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy
Erika Mori as Alex Chen in Life is Strange: True Colors
Jane Perry as Selene Vassos in Returnal
Performer in a Supporting Role
Laura Bailey as Polina Petrova in Call of Duty: Vanguard
Kimberly Brooks as Hollis Forsythe in Psychonauts 2
Jason Cavalier as Drax in Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy
Maggie Robertson as Lady Dimitrescu in Resident Evil Village
Han Soto as Gabe Chen in Life is Strange: True Colors
Alex Weiner as Rocket in Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy