
news

Returnal wins big at the BAFTA Games Awards

It Takes Two and Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart both also won a couple of awards.

HQ

The BAFTA (British Academy of Film and Television Arts) Games Awards concluded last night. It saw a bunch of the most well-received games of the past year celebrated and recognised, with many also winning awards in a variety of categories. With a bountiful list of winners, be sure to see the full list of nominees and victors below:

Animation:


  • Call of Duty: Vanguard

  • It Takes Two

  • Kena: Bridge of Spirits

  • Life is Strange: True Colors

  • Psychonauts 2

  • Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Artistic Achievement:


  • The Artful Escape

  • It Takes Two

  • Psychonauts 2

  • Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

  • Resident Evil Village

  • Returnal

Audio Achievement:


  • The Artful Escape

  • Call of Duty: Vanguard

  • Deathloop

  • Halo Infinite

  • Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy

  • Returnal

Best Game:


  • Deathloop

  • Forza Horizon 5

  • Inscryption

  • It Takes Two

  • Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

  • Returnal

British Game:


  • Alba: A Wildlife Adventure

  • Death's Door

  • Fights in Tight Spaces

  • Forza Horizon 5

  • Overboard!

  • Sable

Debut Game:


  • The Artful Escape

  • Eastward

  • The Forgotten City

  • Genesis Noir

  • Maquette

  • Toem

Evolving Game:


  • Among Us

  • Animal Crossing: New Horizons

  • Apex Legends

  • Disco Elysium

  • Fortnite

  • No Man's Sky

Family:


  • Alba: A Wildlife Adventure

  • Chicory: A Colorful Tale

  • Forza Horizon 5

  • Mario Party Superstars

  • Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

  • Unpacking

Game Beyond Entertainment:


  • Alba: A Wildlife Adventure

  • Before Your Eyes

  • Chicory: A Colorful Tale

  • Game Builder Garage

  • It Takes Two

  • Psychonauts 2

Game Design:


  • Deathloop

  • Forza Horizon 5

  • Inscryption

  • It Takes Two

  • Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

  • Returnal

Multiplayer:


  • Back 4 Blood

  • Call of Duty: Vanguard

  • Forza Horizon 5

  • Halo Infinite

  • Hell Let Loose

  • It Takes Two

Music:


  • Deathloop

  • Far Cry 6

  • Halo Infinite

  • Psychonauts 2

  • Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

  • Returnal

Narrative:


  • It Takes Two

  • Life is Strange: True Colors

  • Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy

  • Psychonauts 2

  • Returnal

  • Unpacking

Original Property:


  • Deathloop

  • Death's Door

  • Inscryption

  • It Takes Two

  • Returnal

  • Unpacking

Performer in a Leading Role


  • Ozioma Akagha as Julianna Blake in Deathloop

  • Jason E Kelley as Colt Vahn in Deathloop

  • Jennifer Hale as Rivet in Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

  • Jon McLaren as Star Lord in Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy

  • Erika Mori as Alex Chen in Life is Strange: True Colors

  • Jane Perry as Selene Vassos in Returnal

Performer in a Supporting Role


  • Laura Bailey as Polina Petrova in Call of Duty: Vanguard

  • Kimberly Brooks as Hollis Forsythe in Psychonauts 2

  • Jason Cavalier as Drax in Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy

  • Maggie Robertson as Lady Dimitrescu in Resident Evil Village

  • Han Soto as Gabe Chen in Life is Strange: True Colors

  • Alex Weiner as Rocket in Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy

Technical Achievement:


  • Forza Horizon 5

  • Hitman 3

  • Psychonauts 2

  • Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

  • Resident Evil Village

  • Returnal

EE Game of the Year:


  • Chicory: A Colorful Tale

  • Deathloop

  • The Forgotten City

  • It Takes Two

  • Metroid Dread

  • Unpacking

