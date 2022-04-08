Returnal wins big at the BAFTA Games Awards

HQ

The BAFTA (British Academy of Film and Television Arts) Games Awards concluded last night. It saw a bunch of the most well-received games of the past year celebrated and recognised, with many also winning awards in a variety of categories. With a bountiful list of winners, be sure to see the full list of nominees and victors below:

Animation:





Call of Duty: Vanguard



It Takes Two



Kena: Bridge of Spirits



Life is Strange: True Colors



Psychonauts 2



Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart



Artistic Achievement:





The Artful Escape



It Takes Two



Psychonauts 2



Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart



Resident Evil Village



Returnal



Audio Achievement:





The Artful Escape



Call of Duty: Vanguard



Deathloop



Halo Infinite



Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy



Returnal



Best Game:





Deathloop



Forza Horizon 5



Inscryption



It Takes Two



Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart



Returnal



British Game:





Alba: A Wildlife Adventure



Death's Door



Fights in Tight Spaces



Forza Horizon 5



Overboard!



Sable



Debut Game:





The Artful Escape



Eastward



The Forgotten City



Genesis Noir



Maquette



Toem



Evolving Game:





Among Us



Animal Crossing: New Horizons



Apex Legends



Disco Elysium



Fortnite



No Man's Sky



Family:





Alba: A Wildlife Adventure



Chicory: A Colorful Tale



Forza Horizon 5



Mario Party Superstars



Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart



Unpacking



Game Beyond Entertainment:





Alba: A Wildlife Adventure



Before Your Eyes



Chicory: A Colorful Tale



Game Builder Garage



It Takes Two



Psychonauts 2



Game Design:





Deathloop



Forza Horizon 5



Inscryption



It Takes Two



Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart



Returnal



Multiplayer:





Back 4 Blood



Call of Duty: Vanguard



Forza Horizon 5



Halo Infinite



Hell Let Loose



It Takes Two



Music:





Deathloop



Far Cry 6



Halo Infinite



Psychonauts 2



Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart



Returnal



Narrative:





It Takes Two



Life is Strange: True Colors



Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy



Psychonauts 2



Returnal



Unpacking



Original Property:





Deathloop



Death's Door



Inscryption



It Takes Two



Returnal



Unpacking



Performer in a Leading Role





Ozioma Akagha as Julianna Blake in Deathloop



Jason E Kelley as Colt Vahn in Deathloop



Jennifer Hale as Rivet in Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart



Jon McLaren as Star Lord in Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy



Erika Mori as Alex Chen in Life is Strange: True Colors



Jane Perry as Selene Vassos in Returnal



Performer in a Supporting Role





Laura Bailey as Polina Petrova in Call of Duty: Vanguard



Kimberly Brooks as Hollis Forsythe in Psychonauts 2



Jason Cavalier as Drax in Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy



Maggie Robertson as Lady Dimitrescu in Resident Evil Village



Han Soto as Gabe Chen in Life is Strange: True Colors



Alex Weiner as Rocket in Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy



Technical Achievement:





Forza Horizon 5



Hitman 3



Psychonauts 2



Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart



Resident Evil Village



Returnal



EE Game of the Year:

