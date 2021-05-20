LIVE

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Live broadcast
Advertisements
logo hd live | Days Gone - PC version
 See in hd icon
Grand Theft Auto V 150M playersCall of Duty $3MDestiny 2 RoadmapCities Skylines TipsHunter's Arena Legend PS5Metro Exodus Enhanced EditionMonster Hunter Switch
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Returnal

Returnal was in development for "four years plus some"

Eirik caught up with Housemarque's Mikael Haveri to chat about the PS5 exclusive roguelike.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

We've been quite content with singing the praises of Housemarque's latest PS5-exclusive roguelike Returnal, ever since it released on the platform in late April (we even gave it a great review). But as with anything we wanted to know more about the game, so our very own Eirik caught up with Housemarque's marketing director Mikael Haveri to chat all things about the game, and discovered that Returnal was in development for "four years plus some", and that Returnal was "platform agnostic from the get-go".

"We do have about four years of development in it [Returnal], and some early concepting prior to that," said Haveri. "We didn't announce anything until last year with the PlayStation 5 announcement, but yes - it has been four years plus some."

Haveri continued further saying, "We've been on the forefront of multiple console generations, so we are always aware of upcoming changes and everything. The game does change quite a bit during the early pre-production and the stages you start defining the sculpt, so in the early days it was a very different game. Little by little we started realising the potential for the PlayStation 5, and then we started getting in the specs and the ideas of what hardware we should aim for. It is a multi-year process because a lot of that information isn't one single dump, but we get it little-by-little information as we go. We were platform agnostic from the get-go, but the sculpt and everything scaled up quite a lot as we were able to prove ourselves."

For more Returnal content, be sure to watch our Gamereactor Review Talk below, where we discuss our thoughts on the PS5 title.

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements
Returnal

Related texts

ReturnalScore

Returnal
REVIEW. Written by Eirik Hyldbakk Furu

Housemarque just raised the bar for visuals, sound, and controls on the PlayStation 5, and the gameplay is amazing as well.



Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy