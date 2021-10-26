Returnal Update 2.0 is live and brings the ability to suspend your cycle

HQ

Update 2.0 has finally landed in Returnal, bringing fans of Housemarque's PlayStation 5 exclusive roguelike a couple of exciting features.

At the forefront is the ability to suspend a cycle, meaning from today onwards, you can save a run, exit, and then pick it back up later without losing progress in that session. According to the PlayStation Blog post that announced the release of the update, this feature will not change the game, and will not act as a traditional mid-game save option, this will instead create a specific point in the cycle that when you return to it, will delete the suspension point and cannot be used again. Players will be able to create a new suspension point later on, but each point only has one use, meaning if you die, you won't be able to just pick up from a previous point.

There are some limitations to this feature. Players won't be able to create a suspension point in boss battles, cinematics, or first-person sequences for example, as "we felt there are certain moments in Returnal that are best experienced unfragmented to preserve the intended challenge and flow" says Housemarque.

On top of the Suspend Cycle feature, a Photo Mode has also been added to Returnal, allowing players to fiddle with a variety of filters and options to create some truly magnificent shots that really display just how striking Returnal can be.

You can take a look at some new images of Returnal that seem to showcase what Photo Mode offers below.