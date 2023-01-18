Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Returnal

Returnal trailer confirms the PC version launches in February

We're less than a month away from seeing the first PlayStation 5-exclusive on "master race" and here are the PC specs for those looking for the best experience.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Housemarque's Returnal was without a doubt my game of the year in 2021, so I was a very happy man when Housemarque finally officially confirmed the PC version last month. The only problem was that the announcement only said it would launch early this year. We didn't have to wait long for the exact date and more details though.

Today's trailer doesn't just show off some of the amazing game's PC features, including screen optimisations like Nvidia DLSS, NIS and AMD FSR, support for ultra wide setups, even better ray-tracing, Dolby Atmos and obviously the excellently utilised DualSense controller. It also reveals that Returnal will launch on PC February 15.

That's less than a month away, so we've also gotten even more PC specs for those of you who want to play it in all its glory. You can see those underneath the trailer below.

HQ
Returnal
ReturnalReturnal
ReturnalReturnal
ReturnalReturnal

Related texts

0
ReturnalScore

Returnal
REVIEW. Written by Eirik Hyldbakk Furu

Housemarque just raised the bar for visuals, sound, and controls on the PlayStation 5, and the gameplay is amazing as well.



Loading next content