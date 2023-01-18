Returnal trailer confirms the PC version launches in February

HQ

Housemarque's Returnal was without a doubt my game of the year in 2021, so I was a very happy man when Housemarque finally officially confirmed the PC version last month. The only problem was that the announcement only said it would launch early this year. We didn't have to wait long for the exact date and more details though.

Today's trailer doesn't just show off some of the amazing game's PC features, including screen optimisations like Nvidia DLSS, NIS and AMD FSR, support for ultra wide setups, even better ray-tracing, Dolby Atmos and obviously the excellently utilised DualSense controller. It also reveals that Returnal will launch on PC February 15.

That's less than a month away, so we've also gotten even more PC specs for those of you who want to play it in all its glory. You can see those underneath the trailer below.