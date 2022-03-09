Cookies

Returnal

Returnal to get a free update adding co-op campaign in a couple of weeks

Ascension will also add a new survival mode.

HQ

During tonight's State of Play broadcast, developer Housemarque just shared a bunch of details on the next major update for Returnal. Known as Returnal - Ascension, this will be adding various long awaited features, such as a cooperative campaign and a new survival mode, with all of this coming entirely for free.

It should be noted, as was mentioned in small print at the end of the reveal, that in the cooperative mode, neither The Tower of Sisyphus, the House sequences, or any Daily Challenges will be available, but that still means there is plenty of content to chew through.

As for when this will all become available in-game, the date for when Ascension/Update 3.0 will land is March 22.

HQ
Returnal

