LIVE

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Live broadcast
Advertisements
logo hd live | Super Meat Boy Forever
 See in hd icon
Rainbow Six SiegeBugs in Cyberpunk (video)Cyberpunk epilepsyCities Skylines tipsDream League Soccer 2016Breath of the Wild controlsLogitech G29 PS5PS5 Pro patent
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Returnal

Returnal shows off PS5 possibilities and new mechanics

Another HouseCast means more intense gameplay from Housemarque's exciting project.

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

Housemarque has almost solely given us two-dimensional or isometric games of very high quality through the years, so many were surprised when their upcoming game, Returnal, was unveiled to be in a third-person perspective. How will that change things in terms of gameplay? That's what today's new HouseCast is all about.

Harry Krueger, Returnal's game director, talks about how the new perspective makes enemy projectiles from behind a bigger threat, shows how jumping and hook shots can be used to take advantage of the world's verticality, reiterates some of the ways they're using the DualSense controller and a few other things while giving us a few minutes of new gameplay from one of my most anticipated games this spring.

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements
Returnal

Related texts



Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy