Returnal shows off PS5 possibilities and new mechanics

Housemarque has almost solely given us two-dimensional or isometric games of very high quality through the years, so many were surprised when their upcoming game, Returnal, was unveiled to be in a third-person perspective. How will that change things in terms of gameplay? That's what today's new HouseCast is all about.

Harry Krueger, Returnal's game director, talks about how the new perspective makes enemy projectiles from behind a bigger threat, shows how jumping and hook shots can be used to take advantage of the world's verticality, reiterates some of the ways they're using the DualSense controller and a few other things while giving us a few minutes of new gameplay from one of my most anticipated games this spring.