Returnal runs in dynamic 4K and 60FPS with ray-tracing

You probably know by now that ray-tracing is gorgeous but also very taxing on the GPU, which usually means you have to lower resolutions or frame rate to get it. But there are a few games that don't force you to choose.

The Finnish tech-wizards over at Housemarque are obviously delivering exactly just this with their upcoming Returnal. Thanks to PlayStation Portugal, it has now been revealed that Returnal runs in dynamic 4K with 60 frames per second and ray-tracing. Basically, be prepared for a good looking game when Returnal launches exclusively for PlayStation 5 on April 30.