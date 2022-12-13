Returnal requires at least 16GB of RAM to run on PC

HQ

During the Game Awards it was confirmed that the PS5 exclusive Returnal will be coming to PC "soon." This of course is good news, but before your journey to the strange planet of Atropos, you might want to check whether your PC can handle the game.

As noted by The Verge, Returnal requires 16GB of RAM as the very minimum, and 32GB for the recommended experience. This is double the amount of RAM compared to other recent major releases such as Gotham Knights and A Plague Tale: Requiem.

Besides plenty of memory you'll also need at least an Intel Core i5-6400 or AMD Ryzen 5 1500X CPU and a NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 or AMD Radeon RX 580 to get the game running reasonably well, while an equivalent to a Intel i7-8700 or AMD Ryzen 7 2700X and a VIDIA RTX 2070 SUPER or AMD RX 6700 XT are required for the recommend experience.

In terms of storage, Returnal requires 60GB on PC which isn't that much more than its 56GB file size on PS5.

Here are the full system requirements as listed by Steam:

MINIMUM:

OS: Windows 10 64-bit (version 1903)

Processor: Intel Core i5-6400 (4 core 2.7GHz) AMD Ryzen 5 1500X (4 core 3.5GHz)

Memory: 16 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 (6 GB) AMD Radeon RX 580 (8 GB)

Storage: 60 GB available space

Additional Notes: SSD Recommended

RECOMMENDED:

OS: Windows 10 64-bit (version 1903)

Processor: Intel i7-8700 (6 core 3.7 GHz) AMD Ryzen 7 2700X (8 core 3.7 GHz)

Memory: 32 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA RTX 2070 SUPER (8 GB) AMD RX 6700 XT (12 GB)

Storage: 60 GB available space