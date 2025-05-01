English
Returnal

Returnal receives a new patch with PlayStation 5 Pro enhancements

Years after its release, Housemarque gives its fans a surprise.

Published by Sony Interactive Entertainment and developed by Housemarque, third-person roguelike shooter Returnal has just received a patch for PlayStation 5 Pro users to celebrate the fourth anniversary of its release.

This patch will improve performance on the Pro version of Sony's latest console, adding more pixels to increase its resolution. Two years ago they released a PC port developed by Climax Studios.

If you didn't play it back in the day, and you have a PS5 Pro, now is a good time to enjoy it at its best.

Returnal

Related texts

0
Returnal on PCScore

Returnal on PC
REVIEW. Written by Magnus Laursen

Returnal has returned with a vengeance! Laursen has fought his way through darkened ruins and many-armed monsters to deliver a quick review of the game's PC release.

0
ReturnalScore

Returnal
REVIEW. Written by Eirik Hyldbakk Furu

Housemarque just raised the bar for visuals, sound, and controls on the PlayStation 5, and the gameplay is amazing as well.



