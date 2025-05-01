Returnal receives a new patch with PlayStation 5 Pro enhancements

HQ

Published by Sony Interactive Entertainment and developed by Housemarque, third-person roguelike shooter Returnal has just received a patch for PlayStation 5 Pro users to celebrate the fourth anniversary of its release.

This patch will improve performance on the Pro version of Sony's latest console, adding more pixels to increase its resolution. Two years ago they released a PC port developed by Climax Studios.

If you didn't play it back in the day, and you have a PS5 Pro, now is a good time to enjoy it at its best.