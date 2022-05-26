Cookies

Returnal

Returnal is seemingly coming to PC

Housemarque's amazing game will be the "first" to make the jump from PlayStation 5 to PC.

HQ

With Horizon: Zero Dawn, God of War and Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection Sony has shown that it's paying a lot more attention to the PC market these days and this focus will just get stronger in the coming years. Now we might know what the next big title will be.

SteamDB has been updated to include a game with the codename Oregon, but the references to Helios, Atropos, Tower of Sisyphus and more makes it absolutely clear this is Housemarque's brilliant Returnal. The listing doesn't include any indication of when the PlayStation 5 exclusive will launch on PC though, so that's still anyone's guess even if my guess is early this fall because the PC version of Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection will release next month if everything goes according to plan.

Returnal

