Returnal gets a new trailer

Housemarque's upcoming sci-fi title Returnal recently got a new trailer, showing off a bunch of the new gameplay we can look forward to. However now, during the latest State of Play broadcast, we've been fortunate enough to see yet another look at the title.

The trailer shows-off some more of the action packed combat, fast-paced movement, and loads of the enemies you'll be looking forward to facing. It also details how the game changes the more you die, and even gives us a look at some new weapons and the haunting memories you will have to live through again.

Returnal is set to launch on April 30, 2021 as a PS5 exclusive, and if you haven't already check out the new trailer below.