Returnal

Returnal developer is expanding its workforce

110 people now work at Housemarque.

Housemarque, the developer behind the acclaimed PS5 and PC release Returnal, has been growing in anticipation of its next project.

As spotted by Zuby_Tech over on Twitter, Housemarque has grown from around 80 employees when it was acquired by PlayStation to 110 people. The plan is for that number to increase as Housemarque works on whatever it's got cooking next.

Traditionally an arcade developer, it'll be interesting to see what Housemarque is working on next, though we certainly wouldn't say no to a Returnal sequel if that's on the cards.

Returnal

