Housemarque really got my hopes up when we got a new trailer from Returnal last month that revealed one of my most anticipated games would launch on March 19, but the studio has now decided to follow the last few weeks' very common trend.

Our Finnish friends have decided to delay Returnal to April 30, so we'll have to wait six additional weeks before it's time to see what the talented studio can do on the PlayStation 5.