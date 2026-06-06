Return to the world of Trine this September, in the sixth game known as Together in Time

It has been a few years since Trine 5: A Clockwork Conspiracy made its arrival on PC and consoles, but already the folks over at Frozenbyte are ready to transport us back to the fantastical and magical realm in a brand-new chapter of the wider saga.

Known as Trine 6: Together in time, the game was just unveiled at the Day of the Devs broadcast, where we were made privy to what it intends to offer players and also when the game will launch on PC and consoles.

For Trine fans wondering how this project will expand the narrative, the synopsis adds: "In a distant corner of the Kingdom, two enterprising young souls, Moira and Adrius, find themselves in over their heads when a heist goes wrong, accidentally binding their fate to that of the realm's greatest heroes. Now together with Amadeus, Zoya, and Pontius, the unlikely party must journey across perilous fantasy landscapes and overcome mounting challenges to restore a powerful magic gone awry before a dangerous warlock closes in to reclaim what is his."

Designed to be played either solo or cooperatively with up to four players, Trine 6 will offer more of the series' signature environmental puzzles and combines this with a new major mechanic that is known as Time-Slow and enables players more control when they most require it.

We can also expect dynamic combat, plenty of secrets to hunt down, five unique heroes to play as and made up of familiar faces, be this Amadeus the Wizard, Zoya the Thief, Pontius the Knight, Moira the Acrobat, and Adrius the Squire. Frozenbyte even regards the game as the "perfect place for new players to jump into the series" while also being fulfilling and engaging for veteran fans too.

As for the launch date and platforms, Trine 6: Together in Time will debut on PC (via Steam and Epic Games Store), PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch 1 and 2 on September 25. You can see the announcement trailer for the game below, alongside a ton of images.