Return to the jungle in Jumanji: Wild Adventures this November

Outright Games is teaming up with Sony Pictures to create an all-new Jumanji video game. Coming from developer Cradle Games, this action-adventure title will task players with becoming Dr. Smolder Bravestone, Ruby Roundhouse, Franklin "Mouse" Finbar, or Professor Shelly Oberon in the effort of finding and recovering The Jewel of Jumanji, which has been stolen.

Taking players to a variety of unique locations, including forgotten villages, sprawling jungles, icy mountains, foul swamps, and more, this game is said to be the follow-up to Outright's Jumanji: The Video Game.

On top of being able to play as the characters from the latest Jumanji film series, we're told that this game will feature unlockable powers and abilities that players can use to customise their gameplay. There is also the promise of deadly encounters and special items to unlock.

Otherwise, Jumanji: Wild Adventures will be a game that can be played either solo or with up to four friends in local cooperative, with the game debuting on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, and Switch, all on November 3, 2023.