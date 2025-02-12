Return to the Isle of Berk in latest look at How to Train Your Dragon live-action remake

HQ

Like it or not, live-action remakes seem to be the current fad in Hollywood, as after Disney's efforts to remake many of its classic animated tales, we're also soon set to see Universal follow suit with the How to Train Your Dragon series.

A live-action retelling (that seems to be pretty much a 1:1 copy) of the first film in the lovely animated trilogy is getting the live-action treatment, and it's set to debut in cinemas as soon as this June on the 13th.

The film, if you haven't seen the wonderful animated original, revolves around the viking Hiccup, who decides to go against his people's ways as dragon slayers, ultimately taming and befriending a legendary variant known as the Night Fury Toothless, and using that bond to show the folk that reside on the Isle of Berk that there is more to dragons.

This live-action take is once again headed-up by Dean DeBlois, who helped creatively lead the vision of the animated films, and sees Mason Thames stars as Hiccup, Gerard Butler back as Stoick the Vast, Nico Parker as Astrid, Nick Frost as Gobber, with several others making up the rest of the cast.

With the film coming up, you can see its latest trailer below as well as its official synopsis.

"On the rugged isle of Berk, where Vikings and dragons have been bitter enemies for generations, Hiccup (Mason Thames; The Black Phone, For All Mankind) stands apart. The inventive yet overlooked son of Chief Stoick the Vast (Gerard Butler, reprising his voice role from the animated franchise), Hiccup defies centuries of tradition when he befriends Toothless, a feared Night Fury dragon. Their unlikely bond reveals the true nature of dragons, challenging the very foundations of Viking society."