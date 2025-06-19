Return to Silent Hill will premiere in January 2026

HQ

We're only a couple of months away from the spookiest season of the year, but if you have been hoping to mark this Halloween with a trip to Silent Hill, you might be a little disappointed. At least on the movie front.

While Silent Hill f will launch in late September, the movie adaptation, Return to Silent Hill, is instead being saved for January 2026. The date has been set by Cineverse, Bloody Disgusting, and Iconic Events, each of whom has decided that the psychological thriller that features Jeremy Irvine and Hannah Emily Anderson, will be premiering on the 23rd of January.

As per Deadline, the movie will also feature some Silent Hill veterans, as composer Akira Yamaoka is attached, as is director and co-writer Christophe Gans.

Will you be checking out Return to Silent Hill in cinemas in the New Year?