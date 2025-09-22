Gamereactor

  •   English

Log in member
Gamereactor
news
Return to Silent Hill

Return to Silent Hill gets a creepy movie poster

It seems like visiting Silent Hill in cinemas early next year will be every bit as eery as you might imagine.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Earlier today, we presented our review of Silent Hill f, a title we appreciated in many ways, even though it didn't quite turn out to be the home run we had hoped for. But after briefly enjoying both Silent Hill 2 Remake and now Silent Hill f, there is actually even more Konami-inspired horror on the horizon.

In January, the movie Return To Silent Hill premieres in theaters, a horror film directed by Christophe Gans (who also made the 2006 Silent Hill movie). We've already seen trailers for it, and now a new poster has been released.

Check it out below, and on January 23, we'll get to follow James' journey into the ominous town of Silent Hill.

Return to Silent Hill

Related texts



Loading next content