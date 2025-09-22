Return to Silent Hill gets a creepy movie poster

HQ

Earlier today, we presented our review of Silent Hill f, a title we appreciated in many ways, even though it didn't quite turn out to be the home run we had hoped for. But after briefly enjoying both Silent Hill 2 Remake and now Silent Hill f, there is actually even more Konami-inspired horror on the horizon.

In January, the movie Return To Silent Hill premieres in theaters, a horror film directed by Christophe Gans (who also made the 2006 Silent Hill movie). We've already seen trailers for it, and now a new poster has been released.

Check it out below, and on January 23, we'll get to follow James' journey into the ominous town of Silent Hill.