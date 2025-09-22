news
Return to Silent Hill
Return to Silent Hill gets a creepy movie poster
It seems like visiting Silent Hill in cinemas early next year will be every bit as eery as you might imagine.
HQ
Earlier today, we presented our review of Silent Hill f, a title we appreciated in many ways, even though it didn't quite turn out to be the home run we had hoped for. But after briefly enjoying both Silent Hill 2 Remake and now Silent Hill f, there is actually even more Konami-inspired horror on the horizon.
In January, the movie Return To Silent Hill premieres in theaters, a horror film directed by Christophe Gans (who also made the 2006 Silent Hill movie). We've already seen trailers for it, and now a new poster has been released.
Check it out below, and on January 23, we'll get to follow James' journey into the ominous town of Silent Hill.