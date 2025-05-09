Return to Silent Hill claimed to be a "faithful adaptation" of Silent Hill 2

HQ

Silent Hill has become a very popular video game series once again following Bloober Team's great remake of Silent Hill 2. After years of Konami sitting on the franchise and doing little with it, the future seems very bright for the horror series, with new projects and ideas in the works, including Silent Hill f.

For cinemagoers and movie fans, some other good news is that a live-action Silent Hill 2 adaptation is in the works, with this known as Return to Silent Hill. It's coming from director Christophe Gans, who created the live-action Silent Hill adaptation in 2006, and in a recent report from Variety, we're told that the movie has been picked up for a widespread theatrical run across the US. There is no word as to how or if that will be the case for Europe and the rest of the world.

Otherwise, it's mentioned that the movie will be a "faithful adaptation" of the game, with Gans going as far as to add: "'Return to Silent Hill' is an adaptation created out of deep respect for a true masterpiece of a game, Konami's iconic 'Silent Hill 2.' I hope fans will enjoy and be fulfilled with the experience this new film has to offer."

The exact premiere date for Return to Silent Hill hasn't been mentioned as of yet.